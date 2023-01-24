Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, January 24, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revisited the kidnapping of President William Ruto’s blogger Dennis Itumbi last year.

Speaking in Kirinyaga County on Sunday, Gachagua alleged that the scaring machinations against Itumbi were under former Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti with full blessings of former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to him, Uhuru wanted to kill Itumbi for betraying him by supporting Ruto using DCI to do the dirty work.

However, the DCI got scared after Itumbi’s case went viral on social media.

“There was a plot to kill this young man. Kinoti sent his officers who kidnapped him and assaulted him, injured him on the knee and removed his nails before being bundled into a car. While in the car, his tormentors were discussing how they wanted to kill him.”

“They contemplated taking him to a container in Upper Hill and shooting him there. They were also thinking of dumping him in the Aberdare Forest for hyenas to feast on him. Others wanted to take him to River Yala…but they were all scared because things on social media were hot,” claimed Gachagua.

At the same time, Gachagua faulted Uhuru for falling out with Itumbi yet he had played a significant role in his campaign in 2013, and re-election in 2017.

“This young man helped you all the years. He supported you, then you are giving instructions for him to be killed,” said the DP.

Itumbi has been President William Ruto’s chief social media activist, and he has been hailed for the roles he undertook in advancing Ruto’s presidential campaign.

