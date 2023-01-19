Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, January 19, 2023 – Collier Gwin, a San Francisco art gallery owner who was caught on video spraying a homeless woman with a hose, was arrested on Wednesday night, January 18,over the cruel act.

Gwinwas taken into police custody on an arrest warrant and charged with misdemeanor battery in connection with the despicable January 9 incident outside his Foster Gwin Gallery.

Confirming his arrest, the District Attorney called his actions “completely unacceptable.”

This is however coming after the police said both parties chose not to pursue criminal charges, despite major public outcry for Gwin to face some type of punishment.

The city’s District Attorney, Brooke Jenkins, said the police decided to arrest Gwin after reviewing all the evidence.

Jenkins said;

“The alleged battery of an unhoused member of our community is completely unacceptable. Mr. Gwin will face appropriate consequences for his actions.

“Likewise, the vandalism at Foster Gwin gallery is also completely unacceptable and must stop — two wrongs do not make a right.”