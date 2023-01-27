Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 27 January 2023 – Arsenal striker, Gabriel Jesus has split from his partner Raiane Lima just 8 months after they welcomed their baby girl.

The news was confirmed by Raiane, who recently took to her Instagram to announce that she and the Gunners player were no longer an item.

In a now-deleted story post, the social media influencer did not share any details on what had transpired between her and her star footballer boyfriend.

Raiane wrote on her Insta story: “Before gossip spreads, I myself make a point of letting you know that Gabriel and I are no longer a couple.

“And whoever wants to judge can judge. Anyone who wants to say some bad things, can speak.

“Since some like disgrace, I do it myself question of announcing the end of something that almost consumed me.

“Who wants to celebrate too, can celebrate (especially family members).

“After this post, you know that you will never again see me talk about what we went through, or about any subject related to our daughter.

“It wasn’t betrayal, it was just pressure from everyone and everything.

“We got along well, but because of other people’s problems, it always got to us.

“I can’t take it anymore, and I’m not going to force myself into something that’s killing me.”

It comes just eight months after Raiane gave birth to their baby daughter, Helena.

Raiane has also deleted pictures of Jesus on her Instagram page.