Sunday, January 8, 2023 – Arsenal legend Thierry Henry wants to become the next Belgium manager after serving as an assistant to Roberto Martinez.

The Belgian national team is looking for its next manager after Roberto Martinez’s resignation following a disastrous 2022 World Cup campaign.

The Red Devils’ dwindling golden generation was knocked out of the group stages following some poor results.

According to HLN, assistant manager Henry wants to succeed Martinez and carry the national team out of its current slump.

The legendary Arsenal striker initially joined the team’s coaching staff in 2016 and helped then finish third in the 2018 World Cup. But the 45-year-old then pursued a management career of his own as he took over at Monaco but only lasted for three months.

The Frenchman then tried his luck in the MLS at Montreal Impact but left two years later as he wanted to be closer to his family in London.

Despite his limited experience, Henry wants the top job in Belgium even though he is set for a lower salary.

Martinez earned around €3million (£2.7m) per year, including bonuses.

The same report from Belgium claims the ex-Everton boss’ replacement will “almost certainly” make even less.

It comes after Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku and Toby Alderweireld both publicly endorsing Henry for the job – with the Inter Milan striker claiming that Henry would be the ‘ideal’ replacement for Martinez.