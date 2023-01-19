Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, January 19, 2023 – Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has said Arsenal deserve to be top in the Premier League table suggesting they are the better team this season.

Manchester City are eight points behind leaders Arsenal ahead of Thursday night’s clash with Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium.

After successive defeats to Southampton in the Carabao Cup and Manchester United, Guardiola says the most important thing is to get back winning, starting with Spurs.

“Pressure is the next game”

Guardiola said in his press conference on Wednesday, January 18;

“We are not able to think about big expectations apart from winning the next game.

“If [Arsenal] are eight points in front it’s because they deserve to be there. They have been better than us so far but there are still many games to play – it’s how we come back.

“Always when we are behind I say don’t think about. We caught up with Liverpool in last years.

“Just think about the next game and after we see what happens. We have been in this position many times in the past. It’s not the first time we are there.”

When asked if he was calm about being eight points behind Arsenal, he said;

“I have never been relaxed even when eight points in front. During the game, before the game, never,” he said.

“It’s better [to be eight points ahead]. You can drop points and still you are there and when you are behind you cannot drop points.”