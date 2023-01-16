Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, 16 January 2023 – Former Manchester United captain, Gary Neville, has insisted Arsenal will not win the Premier League title.

The Gunners are now eight points clear at the top of the table following a 2-0 victory in Sunday’s North London Derby against Tottenham, but Neville, a Manchester United icon turned pundit doesn’t believe Arsenal will win the title.

When asked if Mikel Arteta’s men will win the league, Neville said on his podcast on Sunday:

“No. But I said Leicester wouldn’t win the league.

“They won’t win the league. Manchester City will win the league, and I think Manchester United will finish second, and I know that will annoy Arsenal fans!

“I’d rather Arsenal win the league than Man City. I think it would be absolutely sensational for the Premier League.” he added

Arsenal host Manchester United next, while City take on Spurs at the Etihad.