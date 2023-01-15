Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, January 15, 2023 – President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, may be planning to relocate permanently to Nyanza going by their own confession.

Speaking during a tour of Homa Bay County, Ruto asked the locals if they could allow them to be residents in the area since the place is irresistible thanks to Raila Odinga.

He revealed that his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua had asked him if they could buy a plot of land and live in Homa Bay.

“Riggy-G has asked me if we can plan and have a plot we also live here in Homa Bay, with all these developments plans. Will you welcome us? Do we look for a place here?” Ruto asked the locals.

Ruto earlier on launched the first phase of the affordable housing construction project in Homa Bay.

“We will make sure that the price to pay for the house will be between five thousand and ten thousand shillings…and after fifteen years, the house will be yours, there will be no more rent,” said President Ruto.

He also commissioned the newly constructed Homa Bay Municipal market and officially opened an administration and lecture hall block at Tom Mboya University while promising a bag of goodies for the Nyanza region.

The president pledged to complete projects initiated by his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta including constructing a new pier and a fish processing plant.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.