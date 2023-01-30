Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, 30 January 2023 – Controversial city preacher Jeremiah Kioko has sparked reactions on social media after a video of him fooling his brainwashed church members went viral.

He ordered them to lift their phones during a church service and repeat a prayer in unison.

They were reportedly praying for Mpesa network.

The rogue man of God claimed that after the prayers, Sh 300,000 will be miraculously deposited in his congregants’ phones by Thursday.

Netizens camped on social media to call out the cunning preacher for misleading his gullible followers.

“After doing that, the same pastor will ask for tithes and offerings. I have never seen such in my study of the Bible. He should tell them to go and work because God blesses the work of our hands,’’ a social media user.

“Lazy fools,” another user added.

Watch the video.

