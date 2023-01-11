Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 11 January 2023 – This guy called Mazi Ifeanyi has said that the woman he will marry will have to stay with his mother or sister to learn how to prepare his food.

He also said that marriages of the olden days lasted longer because women treated their husbands like ”kings and worshipped them. ”

“I’m quite selective when it comes to the food I eat. Any woman I would marry would have to go stay with my mum or sister for like 4 months to learn how to prepare my food and know my preferences…. Any woman who isn’t ready to learn from my mum can’t be my wife !!!” he tweeted.