Monday, January 9, 2023 – Elon Musk says Twitter users will soon be able to bold and italicise words.

The billionaire has been bringing in several changes to Twitter following his $44-billion takeover last year.

While some changes, such as the monetisation of the blue tick, might not be appreciated by everyone, some changes are handy and demanded by users for years.

One of them is the ability to post texts in bold and italics.

Musk confirmed that this feature could be introduced soon.

On Monday, Jan. 9, user @greg16676835420, who is an investor and creator of the NFT collection called “The Multiverse of gregs”, tweeted that Musk had said that users will “soon be able” to bold and italicize on Twitter.

Musk then replied: “Any minute now.”

At the moment, users can post tweets in bold and italics, but only via a third-party tool.