Monday, January 23, 2023 – Anthony Joshua has reportedly agreed on a deal to face American heavyweight Jermaine Franklin at the O2 Arena on April 1.

Joshua has not fought since his second-successive defeat by Oleksandr Usyk in August 2022, having lost his WBA, WBO, and IBF belts to the Ukrainian in September 2021.

But Joshua will face Franklin in a must-win fight as he looks to work his way back to the top of the heavyweight division.

According to Mail Online, Joshua and Franklin have agreed on the financials for the fight and will sign the final paperwork later on Monday afternoon.

The fight between the two heavyweight boxers will take place in London at the O2 Arena on April 1.

Joshua will be looking to reassert his dominance in the heavyweight division, while Franklin will be looking to bounce back from his defeat by Whyte in November 2022.