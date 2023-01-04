Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Wednesday, January 4, 2023 – Bill Clinton Muguai, a jobless First-Class graduate, is the talk of the town. This is after he rejected a job offer from a CEO in Nairobi, claiming that the salary is peanuts and demeaning.

The unapologetic 25-year-old elicited anger and fury from Kenyans after he revealed that the salary was not commensurate with the number of hours he would have to put in (12 hours a day and Saturdays included).

“I believe he wanted to capitalize on my ‘desperation’ because of my post that had trended for a week or so. Eventually, the offer didn’t materialize and you know what he started doing at the end of the interview?”

“He started guilt-tripping me; one of the accusations he started levelling against me was that I am only qualified by my viral post, and not by my skills.”

“I guess he wanted to ride on my ‘fame’ at the time, then dump me later, but I knew so well in my guts that virality doesn’t last forever,” he stated.

According to Muguai, the CEO was after manipulating him. The graduate also accused the company boss of being cagey while explaining the job description of the vacant position.

“Every time I asked, he would beat around the bush and bring up other topics. Being a potential employee, I had to stop insisting so much because it’s ‘unprofessional’ to do so. Mama raised no fool. Thank God I discerned who he is before it was too late!” he noted.

He advised his audience not to pay attention to employers who are prone to exploiting desperate job seekers.

Initially, the graduate was rejected by another CEO after three consecutive interviews.

Muguai gained fame after his plight was highlighted in the media of how he failed to secure both an internship and a job despite graduating with First Class Honours in Engineering from the University of Nairobi.

This comes even as millions of jobless youths are just waiting for the opportunity at a real job.

The Kenyan DAILY POST