Sunday, January 15, 2023 – Flamboyant Keroche heiress, Anerlisa Muigai, has exposed her ex-husband, Ben Pol, after he said in an interview that he did not enjoy their marriage that lasted for barely a year.

Speaking to Mildred Ayo of Ayo TV, the Tanzanian musician said that his publicized marriage with Anerlisa was more about showing off online than enjoying the real benefits of marriage.

Anerlisa has hit back at Ben Pol after his remarks and shared private messages to show how he has been trying to woo her back, an indication that he has not moved on despite Anerlisa getting another man.

Last December, he sent her messages on WhatsApp confessing that he still has feelings for her.

He confessed in the messages that Christmas has never been the same again since they parted ways.

Check this out.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.