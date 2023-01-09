Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, January 9, 2023 – Anderson Cooper says Buckingham Palace demanded to see his interview with Prince Harry before it aired on Sunday night, Jan. 8.

The “60 Minutes” correspondent spoke with the Duke of Sussex ahead of the release of Harry’s memoir, “Spare”.

During the chat, they touched on the death of Princess Diana, his rift with his brother, Prince William, and anger inside the royal family aimed at his wife, Meghan Markle.

At the end of the interview, Cooper confirmed that “60 Minutes” reached out to the palace for comment.

He said: “Its representatives demanded that before considering responding, ’60 Minutes’ provide them with our report prior to airing it tonight.”

He added that the program denied showing the palace the interview before it aired.