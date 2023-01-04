Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 4, 2023 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party has spoken about the ongoing boardroom fights between Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi’s allies.

Gachagua and Mudavadi’s foot soldiers are currently embroiled in a fight to attract President William Ruto‘s attention.

The situation has been worsened by Gachagua‘s decision to attack Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja.

Speaking on the ongoing tension, ANC Secretary General Simon Kamau said there was no rift between Mr. Gachagua and Mr. Mudavadi despite the ongoing exchange of political accusations between their footsoldiers.

The SG urged leaders to focus on service delivery instead of thriving on chaos. He said the country cannot afford to be divided at the moment and that unity is what was needed and not harsh exchanges.

“Most of our politicians would want to thrive on chaos. We cannot afford to be divisive when it is time for delivering and we are barely 100 days in office.

“We need unity and not harsh exchanges; we can thrive in building the nation,” Kamau said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST