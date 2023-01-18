Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, January 18, 2023 – Amani National Congress Deputy Party Leader Margaret Ntongai has finally come clean over the disagreements between Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

Speaking to the press on Tuesday, Ntongai cleared the air stating that the two leaders were on good terms and would never engage in any scuffle.

She further added that President William Ruto had defined roles for each of the two leaders and the two will work together to help the Kenya Kwanza government.

“The Deputy President and the Prime Cabinet Secretary cannot engage in any kind of war because they want the government to succeed in its agenda for working for Kenyans.”

“The president gave them the mandate to work for the common mwananchi and support his leadership,” she explained.

She further warned political parties and politicians who have been fueling claims that the DP and Prime CS were not seeing eye to eye.

“Kenyans should stop those petty politics, especially some branches. We can see that they are trying to bring some animosity between the two leaders. That should stop.

“Let us give the ruling government ample time to work for Kenyans, those two are friends and that I know,” the ANC Deputy Party Leader added.

Claims of wrangles between the two leaders surfaced after the DP began reading the riot act to Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja over his plans to relocate matatus from the city center.

It was interpreted as a nasty political duel between leaders from the two regions, with analysts equating it to a supremacy battle between them.

