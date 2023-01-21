Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, 21 January 2023 – An upcoming Kikuyu gospel singer called Shiru Blessed has accused Mary Lincoln’s friend and fellow gospel singer, Joyce Irungu, of short-changing her.

Taking to social media, Shiru said that she requested for a collabo with Joyce and she agreed.

They went to the studio and recorded a song but Joyce said their voices were not rhyming.

They then made a deal.

Joyce requested Shiru to let her record the song alone on condition that she will sponsor her to record another song.

Shiru agreed, not knowing that Joyce had an evil plan.

Read the singer’s Facebook post narrating how she short-changed her.

Joyce is a close friend of Mary Lincoln- another pulpit bandit.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.