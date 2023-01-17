Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, January 17, 2023 – Police have arrested an unscrupulous businessman linked to the theft of Suzuki Altos that are popular with Uber drivers.

He dismantles the stolen cars and sells the spare parts cheaply.

Police raided his residence in Wangige after getting a tip-off from the public.

See photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.