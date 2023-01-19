Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, January 19, 2023 – The dreaded Wadando-Gaza gang is a criminal group based in Nairobi’s Eastlands area, mainly comprising of young boys aged between 19-21 years.

The gang members have been linked to various criminal activities that have led the police to hunt them down as the most wanted criminals.

They moved around with motorbikes while armed.

Over the weekend, detectives gained intel into how the gang operates and shot their leader identified as Eddy alias Yutman Mgaza Wadando during a foiled robbery mission.

An undercover cop tasked with wiping out the criminal gang has posted photos of the remaining gang members.

One of the gang members escaped death by a whisker the day their gang leader was killed.

According to the cop, the gang is very dangerous and can easily kill when provoked.

See the photos of the remaining gang members.

