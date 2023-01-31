Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, January 31, 2023 – An undercover cop tasked with hunting criminals in the Eastlands area and its environs has exposed a wanted robber whose main area of operation is along Kangundo Road.

He has been terrorizing innocent Kenyans in Njiiru, Chokaa, Obama, Saika, and other estates along Kangundo Road.

He reportedly robbed a pastor in Njiiru Estate of his phone, a day after he was released from police custody, and is currently hiding after learning that cops were looking for him.

The suspect’s mother always bails him out whenever he is arrested and brags that he is protected with charms.

The undercover cop has warned the notorious thug to prepare his grave because he will soon be wiped out.

Check out his photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.