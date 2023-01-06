Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 6, 2023 – As Kenyans come to terms with the brutal murder of Eldoret-based model and LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba, an emotional video showing his latest moments has surfaced online.

Chiloba was enthusiastic as he ushered in the New Year with friends, not knowing that he would be killed several days later.

In the video, Chiloba and friends are seen dancing and merry-making to mark the beginning of 2023.

They were singing along to Sauti Sol’s Live and Die in Afrika.

Little did he know that his precious life would be cut short by merciless killers.

Chiloba’s body was found stashed in a metallic box and dumped along Kipenyo-Kaptinga Road in Uasin Gishu County on Wednesday.

The body was reportedly dropped by a numberless vehicle that was spotted by a Boda Boda rider.

The matter was reported to Uasin Gishu police who arrived at the scene and upon opening the box, a decomposing body of a man dressed in a woman’s clothes was found inside.

It was later established that the deceased was Eldoret-based model and fashion designer Edwin Chiloba.

Below is a video of his last moments.

