Sunday, 29 January 2023 – Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are on their way out at ABC and “GMA3” after the co-hosts’ engaged in a scandalous affair while both married.

A source with knowledge of the talks taking place this week told Page Six: “They have not finished mediation — but, yes, that will be conclusion.”

An exit agreement is in the works and will happen imminently.

Sources close to ABC also told TMZ today, Jan. 27, that after an “extremely contentious” mediation, the station and its anchors have decided to cut ties.

Both Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, will reportedly receive contract payouts.

Another insider tells Page Six regarding reaching a deal: “Unless ABC reaches a satisfactory departure agreement with both Amy and T.J., they would both be looking at filing lawsuits against the network.”

In November 2022, it was reported that Holmes and Robach were having an affair; they haven’t appeared together on GMA3 since Dec. 2. At the time, ABC said the two haven’t broken any rules because they were equals on the show.

Robach and Holmes, who had worked together on “GMA3” since 2020, were suspended from their jobs shortly after their off-screen relationship first made headlines.

A workplace review spanned more than a month before ABC ultimately decided to cut ties with the duo.