Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, January 5, 2023 – Amnesty International has urged soccer superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo to highlight human rights issues in Saudi Arabia during his time playing at Al Nassr.

Ronaldo will earn an estimated $200 million a year with Al Nassr, according to Saudi state-owned media.

The statement from Amnesty International came in response to comments made by Ronaldo at his unveiling for the Riyadh-based team on Monday where he said, “I want to give a different vision of this club and country. This is why I took this opportunity.”

A press release from the human rights watchdog quotes Dana Ahmed, its Middle East researcher, saying, “Al-Nassr’s signing of Cristiano Ronaldo fits into a wider pattern of sportswashing in Saudi Arabia.

“Sportswashing” is the phenomenon of burnishing one’s reputation through sport.

“It is highly likely that the Saudi authorities will promote Ronaldo’s presence in the country as a means of distracting from the country’s appalling human rights record,” added Ahmed.

“Cristiano Ronaldo should not allow his fame and celebrity status to become a tool of Saudi’s sportswashing. He should use his time at Al-Nassr to speak out about the myriad human rights issues in the country.”

The statement argues that the Saudi state executes people without fair trial and does not allow for freedom of expression or association.