Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, January 19, 2023 – 25-year-old American tennis player, Michael Mmoh is in dreamland after qualifying for the third round of the 2023 Australian Open.

About 48 hours ago, Michael Mmoh had his bags packed and was preparing to fly back to the United States. Now he’s set to pocket $156,775 after advancing to the third round of the Australian Open by upsetting No. 12 seed Alexander Zverev.

The son of a former tennis player Tony Mmoh, knocked out struggling former world number two Alexander Zverev 6-7 (1/7), 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 on Margaret Court Arena.

As he was walking off the court, Mmoh wrote on the camera lens, “Life is crazy.” He opened up in his postmatch news conference about the events of the past few days; he said they didn’t “seem real” and he kept expecting to “finally wake up or something.”

Mmoh said;

“The past 48 hours has been a complete whirlwind from going from being ready to go back home, booking a flight, packing my bags. I was supposed to leave yesterday.

“Now I’m here, and I just had the best win of my career. It just doesn’t seem real. The two change of events is just insane.”

Zerev on his own part said his defeat is an indication that he still has a long road to go on his injury recovery.

Mmoh will face American tennis player, J.J. Wolf for a spot in the last 16 on Saturday, January 21.