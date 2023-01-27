Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 27 January 2023 – Amber Rose has revealed that she had no intentions of dating in the future, expressing that she wants to be ‘single for the rest of my life.’

The 39-year-old TV personality disclosed this during Wednesday’s episode of the Sofia With An F podcast.

She claimed that dating is ‘worse than ever’ and that she no longer wants ‘to have sex’- two months after ex, Alexander Edwards, confirmed romance with Cher, 76.

The model and music executive, 36, split in August 2021 and share three-year-old son, Slash. Rose claimed that Edwards had numerous infidelities with 12 different women at the time, which he later admitted to.

The mother of two opened up about her past relationships during the recent episode with host, Sofia Franklyn, and whether she had any plans to enter another relationship in the near future

On dating again, she said: ‘It’s worse than ever,’ adding that men are, ‘pretty disgusting out here. They’re f***ing gross. Like, I wanna be single for the rest of my life.’

The mother of two further explained, ‘I don’t want to share my house or my life with anyone. I don’t want anyone around my kids.’ She shares her three-year-son, Slash, with ex Alexander Edwards, and Sebastian, 9, with ex-husband, Wiz Khalifa.

‘I don’t want to have sex … It’s so gross. I don’t want it,’ and later stated that, ‘I’m very happy to not be in my bed with anyone.’

The Good Mourning actress explained that currently, ‘guys don’t talk to me anymore,’ and that, ‘If I ever get into a relationship again, which I highly doubt, you’re not about to play with my life and my mental health. I don’t got time.’

Amber explained the importance of being ‘friends first’ and that it helps to, ‘really just get to know people nowadays. Because you could be with somebody for, like, a year let’s say, and then just find out who they are.’

During the podcast episode, she talked about her past relationships, including her previous marriage to Wiz Khalifa. The two tied the knot in 2013, but Rose later filed for divorce one year later citing, ‘irreconcilable differences.’

She informed Sofia that the rapper, ‘cheated on me. We were married. We were young. I forgive him. We’re the best of friends now.’ However, Rose admitted that she had been devastated, explaining she ‘married her soulmate and then all of a sudden he wasn’t there anymore.’

‘Because our mothers, the internet, there was too much pressure to be married so young and we just had a baby. I was f***ing heartbroken,’ the model emotionally added.

Following their divorce, Amber was linked to rapper 21 Savage, and actor and musician, Machine Gun Kelly. She also notably dated Kanye West, also known as Ye, from 2008 until 2010.

‘I think people like to ask about my relationship with Kanye, but it was 13 years ago…’ and later added, ‘in my personal life, it is not relevant besides just telling my story of how I got here.’

She began dating Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards in 2018, until their separation was confirmed in August 2021. At the time of the split, Amber took to her Instagram to vent out her heartbreak and frustrations, claiming he had affairs with 12 women.

‘I’m tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes. All 12 of y’all bums (The ones that I know of there’s probably more) can have him. Y’all very much knew he was in a relationship with a baby and y’all decided to f**k him anyway I saw all the texts and DM’s.’

She added, ‘I can’t be the only fighting for my family anymore,’ also penning, ‘I’ll never sat the girls names because I’m not in the business of ruining lives but y’all know who y’all are. As for him…The lack of loyalty and the disrespect is ridiculous and I’m done.’

Not long after the claims, Alexander admitted to the infidelities during an Instagram Live with DJ Big Von, according to People.

When addressing the rumors, the music executive stated, ‘S**t, I got caught. I got caught before, you know what I’m saying? And she’s just had enough, obviously.’

He added, ‘I love her, though. That’s, like, my best friend, the mother of my son. I love [Sebastian], my stepson too. But…I like women.’ He explained that he could ‘stop’ cheating, ‘and just really like, deprive myself of my true nature for as long as I can take it but I don’t want to live like that.’

Since November 2022, Edwards has been linked romantically to Believe hitmaker Cher, who is forty years his senior.