Wednesday, January 4, 2023 – Controversial socialite Faith Makau alias Amber Ray and her flamboyant fiancé Ken Rapudo are expecting their first child together.

The couple took to social media to announce the pregnancy news to their fans.

The photo showed Rapudo standing behind Amber in the kitchen while holding a pregnancy test kit.

‘’Oh Boy’’, she captioned the photo.

Amber further said that she was confident that they are going to be great parents to their kid.

“One thing I know for sure, we are going to be great parents…. @KennedyRapudo I’m happy I’m doing this with you,” she wrote.

The pregnancy news was well received by fans who flocked to their timelines and congratulated them.

The couple, who both have children from previous relationships, got engaged in November 2022 and have since been showcasing couple goals on Instagram.

