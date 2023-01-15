Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, January 15, 2023 – Controversial Nominated Senator, Karen Nyamu, is the talk of social media once again after she flew to Dubai to attend a gig hosted by fast-rising Mugithi artist Waithaka Wa Jane.

Waithaka Wa Jane has been causing ripples in the Mugithi industry and music lovers have crowned him the new King of Mugithi.

Some Mugithi lovers believe is more talented than Karen Nyamu’s baby daddy Samidoh.

Karen joined Waithaka Wa Jane on stage as he performed for Kenyans living in Dubai.

However, the singer looked unbothered as she desperately craved his attention.

This comes a month after she broke up with her baby daddy Samidoh, following a scuffle that ensued between her and his wife Edday Nderitu in a Dubai club.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.