Tuesday, 24 January 2023 – Akothee’s fiancé Dennis ‘Omosh’ Schweizer is set to visit her parents in Kisumu for dowry negotiations.

Omosh, who hails from Switzerland, landed with much fanfare accompanied by his friends from the Swiss nation.

He was picked up at the Kisumu International Airport by the flamboyant singer and her security team.

The dowry negotiations, which will be held at Akothee’s Migori home, are set to take off anytime this week.

The two met in July 2022 while Akothee was vacationing in the wealthy Central European country.

On Instagram, the elated Akothee wrote, ‘Unaona hawa watatoa Ng’ombe ngapi? Ama tupewe tu Swiss Franc mambo iishe? Mnataka Ng’ombe ama Pesa? Ama yote?”

Speaking in an interview, Akothee said she can’t wait to get married to Omosh.

“I love Omosh very much and I could not wait to get married to him and settle down as husband and wife. However, my position as the President of the Single mothers does not change even with my new title.

“My title does not necessarily mean I am still a single mother, it basically means a woman who has successfully raised all of her children without the privilege of a partner,” she said.

Below are photos that she shared.

