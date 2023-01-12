Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, January 12, 2023 – Former Bahati Member of Parliament Kimani Ngunjiri has exposed major cracks within President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA), hinting that the president’s party may be headed for collapse.

Speaking during an interview earlier today, Ngunjiri claimed that some leaders within Ruto’s UDA played a part in his defeat during the August 2022 election.

He accused Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika of combining forces with opponents and eventually influenced his defeat to the current MP, Irene Njoki.

The outspoken politician claimed that the circumstances that led to his loss left him doubting the unity within the party, adding that it was one of the factors why aspirants preferred to vie as independent candidates.

Ngunjiri and Kihika had a frosty relationship towards the August General Election, with both accusing each other of working with opponents.

Further, Ngunjiri urged Kenyans to shun the tradition of voting along party lines and instead embrace independent candidates in future elections.

“That is why you are seeing more independent candidates; the number is going to be higher because the issue of the party is a big problem. Many people will go independent because they do not want to fight.”

“The same woman who was nominated to vie as a governor joined my rival and worked underground fighting me, what is the use of being in that party,” he stated.

Despite all that, Ngunjiri maintained that he was still an ardent supporter of President William Ruto and he was expecting to land a plump job soon.

