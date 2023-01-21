Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, 21 January 2023 – A drunk Uber driver reportedly rammed into a wall along the busy Mirema Drive.

The vehicle was badly damaged, following the impact.

According to an eyewitness who shared the photos on Facebook, the accident happened at 5.05 in the morning opposite Mirema School.

“A drunk uber driver caused this damage at 5.05 Am in the morning, along mirema road opposite Mirema School,‘’ the social media user wrote.

See the photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.