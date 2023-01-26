Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, 26 January 2023 – 67-year-old Italian dancer, Bruno Tonioli, who is also the new judge on Britain’s Got Talent, clashed with 44-year-old Alesha Dixon during an audition for the show on Wednesday, January 25.

The Sun reported that Dixon repeatedly told the demonstrative Italian dancer to sit back down before eventually pushing him into his seat yesterday.

This occurred after Alesha and Amanda Holden rounded on Bruno first for being too harsh on hopefuls and then for hitting his golden buzzer before an act finished.

They told Bruno his comment that a choir “didn’t blend well” was unfair as it was hard to “sort technical aspects straight away”.

Simon who intervened by asking the singers to try another song, also pressed his buzzer, sending an act through to the live semi-finals later this year. This happened after Bruno put pressure on his fellow judges by repeatedly hitting his.

Bruno lapped up the attention at the London Palladium, turning to the audience and declaring: “I’ve had so much fun, I’ve already been told off. I’m loving it!”

This is coming after a controversy over pay threatened to overshadow auditions with Alesha and Amanda put out by rumours that Bruno would get more than them. They formed a pact to quit unless they were not satisfied and a settlement was happily reached.