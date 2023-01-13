Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 13, 2023 – Lionel Messi’s father Jorge is rumoured to be in Riyadh for talks with Al-Hilal about the possibility of his son joining the Saudi club on a staggering £245m-a-year contract.

If the move eventually happens, it will re-ignite on-pitch rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently joined Al-Nassr

The Argentina captain’s deal with PSG is due to expire in June and, he is said to have assured PSG that he will sign an extension. But it has now emerged that Al-Hilal are keen to bring him to Saudi Arabia.

They would be willing to pay him $300m-a-year (£245m) to get a deal over the line, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Nasser Al-Attiyah, a relative of the Emir of Qatar, has further fuelled speculation that he will move to the Middle East after reportedly stating: ‘Messi, his next club after his departure from Paris Saint-Germain, will be Saudi Arabia.

Al-Hilal are currently banned from adding players until the next transfer window, but they want Messi to sign now ahead of a potential move in the summer.

Messi’s father has arrived in the Saudi capital to discuss the proposed move, as reported by The New Arab, which would see Messi renew his on-pitch rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo joined fellow Saudi side Al-Nassr last month and will receive £175m per year during his time with the club.

Should Messi accept Al-Hilal’s proposal, he will earn more than Ronaldo and also get the chance to play against his arch-rival.