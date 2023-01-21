Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, January 21, 2023 – The leaked dossier revealing that Azimio Leader Raila Odinga beat William Ruto in the 2022 presidential contest has continued to elicit varied reactions.

While the Azimio team demanded an audit of IEBC servers to ascertain the truth of what transpired in August during their press conference on Thursday, Kenya Kwanza leaders, on their part, have decided to go for individuals in Azimio.

In a statement yesterday, renowned lawyer and Kenya Kwanza apologist, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, viciously attacked NARC Kenya Leader Martha Karua over the calls to audit the August 9, 2022, polls.

During the Azimio conference, Karua alleged that IEBC officials withheld information in the report released by a whistleblower to uphold President William Ruto’s win.

“This data was sat on deliberately by the IEBC having known what they did, the court allowed that because IEBC is the duty bearer under the Constitution,” she said.

“The truth is finally out and no wonder there are reports that IEBC is interrogating personnel to find out who let the cat out of the bag.”

However, taking to Twitter, Ahmednasir said Karua is gasping for political oxygen over her remarks during the Azimio presser.

“Hon Martha Karua SC is gasping for political oxygen,” he tweeted.

Without mincing his words, Ahmednassir told Karua to play second fiddle to Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka or get lost because nobody can take her seriously after what happened in the last election.

“Play second fiddle to Kalonzo…OR GO,” he said.

