Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, January 6, 2023 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer Ahmednasir Abdulahi has urged President William Ruto not to cover up the bad things that were done by his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta and instead expose them to Kenyans.

In a social media post on Friday morning, Ahmednasir, who goes by the moniker ‘Grand Mullah’ in legal circles, said Ruto is making a big mistake by trying to cover up the ills and scandals that were committed by Uhuru and his men.

“Ruto can’t afford to cover up the many scams his predecessor, Uhuru’s administration, played on taxpayers,” Abdullahi said.

The lawyer said Kenyans ought to know whether the previous regime got 15 percent equity as kickbacks from the construction of the Nairobi Expressway.

He must disclose to Kenyans who are the shareholders of the Expressway and whether members of the previous administration got 15 percent equity as kickbacks,” he said.

Previously, the lawyer had said he will only use the Nairobi Expressway when Roads CS Kipchumba Murkomen reveals the project’s shareholders.

“Murkomen, I’m still boycotting the Nairobi expressway because the true shareholders are hiding behind some faceless Chinese nominees,” Ahmednasir tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST