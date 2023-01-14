Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 13, 2023 – A Manhattan, New York jury on Thursday January 12, said sportswear giants, Adidas AG had failed to show luxury brand, Thom Browne Inc’s use of stripes on its clothing infringed the sportswear giant’s signature three-stripe trademark.

Adidas sued New York designer Thom Browne’s brand in 2021, claiming Thom Browne’s four-bar and “Grosgrain” stripe patterns on its shoes and high-end activewear violated its three-stripe trademark rights.

Adidas has filed over 90 lawsuits and signed more than 200 settlement agreements since 2008 related to the trademark, according to court documents in the case. Thom Browne previously used a three-bar design on its clothing, changing it to the four-stripe design after Adidas objected to it in 2007.

Thom Browne said confusion between the companies’ designs was unlikely because they “operate in different markets, serving different customers, and offer their products at strikingly different price points.” It also said stripes are a common design element for clothing.

Adidas had planned to ask the jury for over $7.8 million in damages, plus additional punitive damages and a cut of Thom Browne’s infringing sales, according to a court filing. It also requested a court order stopping Thom Browne from using the designs.

But the jury on Thursday said it found the fashion house’s parallel stripe designs were not likely to cause consumer confusion with Adidas’ products, ending a trial that began January 3.

Thom Browne had argued that, among other things, its designs have a different number of stripes.

Responding to the failed lawsuit, an Adidas spokesperson told Reuters that the company was disappointed with the verdict but will “continue to vigilantly enforce our intellectual property, including filing any appropriate appeals.”

While a spokesperson for Thom Browne Inc said the company was pleased with the verdict.