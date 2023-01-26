Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Thursday, 26 January 2023 – Singer Adekunle Gold has taken to Instagram to show off a new car he copped.
The singer who shared a photo of him with his new car at a Land Rover dealer shop, attached lyrics from his hit song “Pick Up” as its caption. Adekunke Gold wrote “#babaGodeminafewarange”.
