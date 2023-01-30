Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, January 30, 2023 – 43-year-old Maroon 5 frontman, Adam Levine and 34-year-old former Victoria’s Secret model, Behati Prinsloo, are parents again.

People reported that the couple, who are already parents to daughters Gio Grace, 4, and Dusty Rose, 6, have welcomed their third child together. There’s currently no further detail about their new child at the moment.

Prinsloo and Levine tied the knot in Mexico in July 2014 after dating for a year. A source close to Prinsloo told People that she and Levine are focused “on being the best parents possible” following cheating allegations against the singer last fall.

Recall that Levine had admitted to flirting with an Instagram model while his wife was pregnant with their third child months ago.

A public statement he issued at the time read;

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner.

“I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life,” he continued. “In certain instances, it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”