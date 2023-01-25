Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, January 25, 2023 – Wumi Toriola has confirmed that her marriage of 3 years has crashed.

The actress disclosed this in a statement shared via her official Instagram account.

She explained that her marriage ended over a year ago.

She also disputed allegations that she was violent in her marriage.

Wumi married her husband on May 13 2018 and the union produced a son.