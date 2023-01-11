Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 11 January 2023 – American actress, Sheryl Lee Ralph threw shade at the Kardashian-Jenner clan for artificially enhancing their lips while she walked the red carpet at the 80th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on Tuesday January 10.

The 66-year-old Emmy winner was asked by InStyle’s Kirbie Johnson what she would tell her 15-year-old self if she could.

‘There’s nothing wrong with your nose. There is nothing wrong with the shade of your skin. There is nothing wrong with the way your hair grows out of your head,’ Sheryl said outside The Beverly Hilton.

‘And there certainly is nothing wrong with your lips because there will be some people called the Kardashians and they will pay $10K for your lips. Hang in there 15-year-old Sheryl Lee Ralph. You’re good.’

Ever since Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered in 2007, the reality TV family has transformed their appearances. Kylie Jenner is the only one who’s admitted to having lip fillers).