Monday, January 23, 2023 – Baywatch actress, Pamela Anderson, 55, has revealed that her first husband, Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee, 60, is the only man she has ever truly loved after enduring six weddings, two annulments, and four divorces.

In Pamela, A Love Story, released on Netflix on January 31st, she told her son Brandon: ‘I really loved your Dad for all the right reasons and I really don’t think I’ve loved anybody else. It’s ****ed.’

She adds: ‘I think I’d rather be alone than not be with the father of my kids. I think it’s impossible to be with anybody else …but I don’t think I could be with Tommy either. It’s almost like a punishment.’

Anderson, 55, was married to Lee from 1995 to 1998. They famously got married on a beach in Cancun, Mexico after a four-day whirlwind courtship.

The marriage ended after Lee assaulted her while she was holding their six-week-old son Dylan. He was sentenced to six months in prison.

She also claims that actor Sylvester Stallone offered her a love contract. They dated in 1989 between Stallone’s second and third marriages.

Anderson said: ‘He offered me a condo and a Porsche to be his number one girl and I was like: ‘Does that mean there’s a number two girl? – Nuh uh’. And he’s like: ‘That’s the best offer you are going to get honey, you are in Hollywood now.’ But I wanted to be really in love, and I didn’t want anything less than that.’

Other loves were actors Mario Van Peebles, Scott Baio, and David Charvet. At one point in the documentary she reads an entry in her journal that says: ‘I woke up at Marios, went home to change and then went to Scott’s’ and laughs saying: ‘Why would I even write that down because God forbid you do a documentary and find out what kind of a whore you are!’

She also married producer Rick Solomon in 2007 for a year, and again for a year in 2014. She married producer Jon Peters in 2020, before announcing their separation 12 days later.

She was most recently married to her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst. She filed for divorce after a year. But Pam ends the documentary by saying she has no regrets.

She says: “As much pain as we can endure in our lives is kind of like the catalyst to all the great stuff like poetry, music, art. I’m grateful for all the experiences I had and I don’t blame anybody for anything.

“I’m glad it happened.”