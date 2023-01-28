Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 27 January 2023 – Canadian-American actress, Pamela Anderson has claimed she walked in on Jack Nicholson having a threesome at the Playboy mansion with ‘two beautiful women’ in a candid interview with Variety.

The Baywatch icon, 55, who recently claimed Sylvester Stallone offered her a Porsche to date him, said she walked in on the Hollywood actor, now 85, romping in a bathroom when she went to apply some lipgloss.

She said: ‘They were all giggling and kissing up against the wall, sliding all over each other. I walked by to use the mirror, bending over the sink to fix my lip gloss

‘Trying not to look, but I couldn’t help myself and caught his eye in the reflection. I guess that got him to the finish line, because he made a funny noise, smiled and said, “Thanks, dear.”‘

It is not known when the alleged incident took place, although Nicholson and Anderson were seen happily chatting at an event in 2014.

Nicholson, dated several actresses and models such as Michelle Phillips, Bebe Buell, Lara Flynn Boyle, Anjelica Huston and Rebecca Broussard.

He was married to Sandra Knight for six years between 1962 and 1968, a marriage she described as ‘very beautiful and sweet’.