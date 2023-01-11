Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 11 January 2023 – Nkiru Sylvanus has shared her pre-wedding photos and videos.

The actress, who announced her engagement a couple of weeks ago, took to Instagram to show off her husband-to-be ahead of their wedding.

However, in all the videos and photos she shared, her fiancé’s face stayed hidden from the camera.

Followers noticed this and they are already in her comment section speculating about the man’s identity.

Others left comments asking why she is hiding her man’s face.

See below.

Watch the video below.