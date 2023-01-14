Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 13, 2023 – Actress Ibinabo Fiberisma has shared sexy bikini photos as she celebrates her 52nd birthday today January 13.

The mum of three posted the photos on her Instagram page with the caption;

”The breath, the hope and the life… they all come from you, my Lord Most High. Without You, what indeed am I?

It is my birthday today. Join me say a Prayer”