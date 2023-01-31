Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, January 31, 2023 – Cindy Williams, made famous for her portrayal of Shirley in the hugely popular “Laverne & Shirley” has died at the age of 75.

Her family released a statement Monday, Jan. 30 to announce her death.

The statement reads: “The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed.

“Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous and possessed a brilliant sense of humor and a glittering spirit that everyone loved.”

Williams played alongside Penny Marshall on the popular sitcom for its 8 seasons from 1976 to 1983. “Laverne & Shirley” once became the most-watched sitcom in The United States and netted 6 Golden Globes nominations and one Emmy nomination.

Williams left “Laverne & Shirley” during the 8th season when she became pregnant. However, her career saw her take on projects on Broadway, make guest appearances on shows like “8 Simple Rules” and even reunite with Penny Marshall on an episode of “Sam & Cat” in 2013.

Williams is the recipient of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a TV Land award for Fan Favorite as well as winning Best Actress at the L.A. Comedy Film Festival for the Indy film Stealing Roses.

Cindy also garnered a BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) nomination for best supporting actress in American Graffiti. Cindy’s book Shirley, I Jest!: A Storied Life was released to much critical acclaim.

Tributes are already pouring in following the announcement of Cindy’s death.