Thursday, January 5, 2023 – Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime beau Louis Eisner.

The actress-turned-designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot during a secret ceremony held at a private Bel-Air residence on December 28, according to Page Six.

Sources claim that the wedding was a low-key affair ‘with 50 people or so total’ in attendance and it ‘went late’ into the night.

Ashley’s twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen, 36, and their younger sister, Marvel star Elizabeth Olsen, 33, may have been among the guests in attendance.

The couple have been romantically linked since late 2017 and were rumored to have gotten engaged at some point in 2019.

The former child star was first spotted with Louis while attending the Hammer Museum’s Gala in the Garden in October of 2017. The pair then made their red carpet debut in September 2021 after four years together.

Ashley sparked marriage rumors last Spring when she was spotted wearing a gold wedding band on her ring finger.