Monday, January 30, 2023 – Annie Wersching, best known for playing FBI agent Renee Walker in the TV series 24, has died at the age of 45.

Wersching died on Sunday morning, Jan. 29, in Los Angeles following a battle with cancer, her publicist told the Associated Press.

Neil Druckmann, who created the video game The Last of Us on which Wersching provided the voice for Tess, wrote on Twitter: “We just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is shattered. Thoughts are with her loved ones.”

Wersching appeared on dozens of television shows over the course of her two-decade career.

Her first credit was in Star Trek: Enterprise, and she would go on to have recurring roles in the seventh and eighth seasons of 24, as well as in Bosch, The Vampire Diaries, Marvel’s Runaways, The Rookie and, most recently, the second season of Star Trek: Picard as the Borg Queen.

Wershing was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, according to Deadline, and continued working.

She is survived by her husband, actor Stephen Full, and three sons.

The actor Abigail Spencer, who appeared with Wersching on the sci-fi series Timeless, tweeted: “We love you Annie Wersching. You will be deeply missed.”