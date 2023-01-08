Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, January 8, 2023 – Ambyr Childers has been granted a temporary restraining order against ex-husband Randall Emmett amid concerns of “pedophilia” and “child endangerment.”

A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge ruled on December 22, 2022, that the Irishman producer, 51, is ordered to stay 100 yards away from the You actress, 34, the Los Angeles Times reported. Emmett is also not allowed to contact Childers unless it is a “brief and peaceful” interaction concerning the visitation of their two daughters, London, 12, and Rylee, 8. he film producer is also dad to daughter Ocean, 21 months, with ex-fiancée Lala Kent.

The ruling comes weeks after Childers’ petition for the order, in which she claimed she was contacted by an FBI agent who asked her about her ex-husband’s “suspected activities with child exploitation and pedophilia,” per the L.A. Times. Emmett vehemently denied the allegations in a statement to the outlet.

In the petition, the Ray Donovan alum claimed that she dealt with “extreme destruction and disturbance of [her] emotional calm and peace of mind” after being contacted by the agent because her daughters “are often alone” with Emmett. She also noted, per the L.A. Times, that she doesn’t want to “run the risk” of her children being present if “federal law enforcement serve either an arrest or search warrant on him or on his premises.”

Emmett, for his part, called the claims “disgusting and untrue,” explaining that he was “shocked and in utter disbelief” at Childers’ claims. “There is zero evidence that I’m being investigated for anything, he added, claiming he was “not being investigated by the FBI nor anyone else, and the notion that I am is beyond absurd.”

Childers was granted the order two months after she filed an restraining order against her ex-husband, which was denied in October 2022 due to lack of evidence.

In the October 2022 filing, Childers alleged that the movie producer, to whom she was married from 2009 to 2017, emotionally, verbally and physically abused her. In the legal paperwork, she cited a “legitimate fear for [her] safety and well-being” as the reason for the request, alleging that she saw disturbing messages between Emmett and his lawyer after she reached out to him via email about their eldest daughter.

“When will you get some real money together so we can take this c—t out once and for all. This is not good for your girls,” Emmett’s attorney allegedly wrote, to which the Florida native purportedly replied, “I don’t have real money for this and you know it.”

In the petition, Childers also claimed that her ex “would put his hand around my neck and tell me that I could never get away from him” prior to their divorce.

Childers’ initial restraining order request was denied by a judge, citing insufficient evidence.

One month later, Emmett filed court documents alleging that Kent, 32 (real name: Lauren Burningham), and Childers were conspiring against him.

“I believe that Ambyr and Lauren are working together in [an] attempt to destroy my reputation to give them both an advantage for custody,” he alleged at the time, in documents obtained by Us.

He continued: “Ambyr has completely fabricated abuse that never happened and I believe that Lauren has convinced her to do so.”