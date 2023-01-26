Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>







Thursday, 26 January 2023 – 52-year-old S.W.A.T. actor, Shemar Moore and girlfriend Jesiree Dizon have welcomed a baby girl.

A rep for the couple told People “Shemar Moore and his partner, Jesiree Dizon, are happy to announce the birth of their baby girl. The family is very happy and healthy.”

39-year-old Dizon already shares a 5-year-old daughter Charli with actor Stephen Bishop and also has a son, Kaiden, from a previous relationship.

The actor revealed his exciting baby news earlier this month, sharing that the baby had a very meaningful due date during his appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.