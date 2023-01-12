Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, 12 January 2023 – American actor, Samuel L. Jackson and his wife of 42 years LaTanya Richardson reportedly got into a fight at a theater gala which led to him leaving early despite the couple being honored.

The celebrity couple were in attendance at the Theatre Communications Group gala in New York City on Monday night when the alleged incident occurred.

According to sources for Page Six, the longtime couple had a ‘tiff’ in the press room before Samuel ducked out early though an event organizer told the publication that the star was not scheduled to be there for the entire gala at the Edison Ballroom in Midtown anyway.

A source told Page Six: ‘They apparently were in a fight when they arrived. They posed for pictures together and then the fight [went on].’

A different insider said that Samuel and LaTanya got into a spat in the pressroom and Sam looked annoyed.

As the power couple were both being honored at the event by Vanessa Williams it was interesting to note that the source said that ‘LaTanya accepted solo.’

Page Six also reports that the matriarch had explained to the audience that Samuel had left due to COVID-19 concerns.

LaTanya is also currently directing her husband in the revival of August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson on Broadway.

A rep for the gala released a statement to Page Six which read: ‘As the top-billed star of The Piano Lesson, Mr. Jackson is extraordinarily cautious about the risk putting the production in jeopardy by exposing himself to COVID-19. Ms. Jackson accepted on behalf of both she and her husband simply to minimize his risk of exposure. Mr. Jackson had only ever planned on doing photos and then leaving, as everyone involved with planning the event knew in advance.

‘It was a magical evening, and they helped raise a record haul of more than $300,000 to support TCG’s mission of creating a more just and equitable theater ecology.’

Samuel and LaTanya met when they both were in college back in 1970. They eventually got married in 1980 and have one child, 40-year-old freelance film and television producer Zoe Jackson.