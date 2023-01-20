Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 20, 2023 – Model Abbey Clancy has described herself as a “freak in the bedroom” while opening up on her sex life with her husband and English football legend, Peter Crouch.

This is coming after Peter Crouch admitted that he had to put in the hard yards to woo his model wife Abbey Clancy into bed when they first started dating in 2005.

The couple, who now live in a £3million Surrey mansion with their children Sophia, 11, Liberty, seven, Johnny, five, and Jack, three, opened up about the early days of their relationship on their new podcast, The Therapy Crouch.

They recalled meeting at a birthday party in the bar underneath the restaurant where Abbey worked as a waitress.

Crouch said;

“Ab came over to me. It was insane. I couldn’t pull a hamstring in London.

“I went up to Liverpool and then you came over and I was like: ‘Wow — this place is incredible.”

Abbey added: “You scored that day. That was your first goal.” Crouch was celebrating ending an 18-game goal drought when he met Abbey after scoring twice against Wigan at Anfield.

He added;

“I was struggling. Then, bang — I scored two and my hat-trick was Ab in the evening.

“You came over, and this sounds corny, but I have never seen a more beautiful girl in my life.

“I always remember your eyes. Your mum has got them as well. They’re incredible.”

Abbey revealed that she was nervous about telling her parents, Karen and Geoffrey, that she was going on a date with a Liverpool player.

She said;

“He pulled up outside my mum’s and my whole family were looking out the window.

“I don’t know why I was being so secretive. I think because I was so young and I was embarrassed to tell my mum I was going on a date.

“My dad is the biggest Liverpool fan on Earth, but I remember telling them when we had a few dates and he went ballistic.

“He was like, ‘I can’t believe you are going out with a football player. It is such a bad look.’”

Abbey was not treated to a lavish first date with the Premier League star as he took her to his local so he could avoid the paparazzi.

Recalling their first date in the back corner of an “old man’s pub”, Abbey said:

“I think you had a bit of an ulterior motive because when we got into the pub, Pete was like: ‘That is my bedroom window there.’

“I was thinking: ‘Hang on a minute, does he think he is going to get me p****d and take me back to his flat? Because that is not happening whatsoever.’”

Peter said;

It was not a great first date. But at the time I was playing for Liverpool and just got in the England squad so everything for me had to be low-key.

“I had to find a girl that I loved but I didn’t want to take you straight into something mad. I wanted to go where no one could see us and find out if we got on.”

Abbey said;

“Well that little wooden stool in the back of an old man’s pub was perfect.”

The model recalled turning up for the date wearing leopard print heels with £7 in her pocket.

She said;

“Pete got the first drink, then I thought I would get the next one.

“I had never bought a drink in my life. I didn’t even know how much it was.

“Pete wanted Guinness. So I went to the bar, got Guinness and a glass of tap water because I was scared it was going to be more than £7.

Peter described the model as a “tough one to crack”, and Abbey responded: “Yeah, because I am not a complete ho.”

Turning to her husband to ask if he considered her “frigid” at the time, Peter joked: “Not a fridge, no.”

Opening up on what she is like in the bedroom, Abbey said;

“Lady on the street, freak in bed.”

“Ludacris said it well,” Crouch joked, referencing the lyrics “Clean in the work place, dirty in the sheets” from the rapper’s hit Nasty Girl.

But she admitted that she realised immediately the 6ft 7in inch sportsman was The One. She said:

“I knew from the day I met you that we were going to be together forever.

“Call that sounds corny but I did know that and I thought, ‘I don’t want to rush this.’

“For me, it was important to get to know you first and know that this was going somewhere before I jumped into bed.

“Also, when we went back to your flat, you didn’t even have any sheets on the bed. You also had a dirty toilet.”

At the age of 24, Peter had moved to Liverpool after signing to the reds following a £7million transfer deal from Southampton.

Yet despite his huge pay cheque and a call-up to the England squad under his belt, Peter admitted that he lived like a “scruff” with no sheets on his bed.

He said;

“I was in the Premier League, I was earning great money — like, ridiculous money.

“But I was living like a student because I had my same mates that were at uni or just starting out in jobs and they were living pretty much like scruffs.”

Recalling the moment she stepped foot inside his two-bed pad, Abbey said:

“It was like going into one of the Inbetweeners’ flats.”

Peter added:

“I just assumed that was how I had to live. I had all this money in the bank and I didn’t have anything to spend it on.

“I just lived in a two-bedroom flat.

“My gran used to come down and clean once a week, twice a week or something.”

Abbey said:

“It was a gorgeous apartment block but I was just flabbergasted that he had one blue pillowcase and one pillow and a flowery one and then no sheet or bedding on the quilt.”